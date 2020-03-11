'The Bachelor': See the Moment Peter Weber's Engagement Ends

Peter Weber's indecision cost him a fiancée.

Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelorsaw the pilot propose to his last woman standing, Hannah Ann, only to for the pair to split soon after, as he confessed that he was still conflicted about his feelings for his runner-up, Madison (who self-exited before the final rose).

Despite telling his family that he was so happy to be engaged to "my person," when he and Hannah Ann met up in Los Angeles, he admitted that he was "struggling."

"I never intended to give my heart to two people," he confessed. "I've just been battling, and I've not hid anything from you. I've told you...You've always stood by me, you've always been that love."

"Because that's what I wanted in return, and I'm asking if you can give that to me?" Hannah Ann asked. "All I've ever asked for if for someone to give me their whole heart."

"It just kills me to put you through this and you give everything and me be where I'm at," Peter cried. "I hate that."

"And you took me away from my first engagement. You took that away from me," Hannah Ann fired back, finding some fire as Peter continued to apologize.

"Why didn't you just let me go," she asked, "instead of taking this away from me?"

"I swear to God, I never, ever envisioned this, being here," he pleaded. But Hannah Ann wasn't having it.

"I can't even look at you anymore," she said as she handed Peter his ring back. "I just need someone who's going to be true to their word. Not be torn and conflicted 90% of the time, because it affected a lot of people. I don't need anything more from you. You have done enough damage."

Peter doubled back and tried to apologize further, but Hannah Ann was already looking forward to "getting my life back on track."

"You don't have to worry about me," she said before walking out, refusing any of his attempts at affection.

If Peter reunites with Madison, it won't the first time a Bachelor has pulled a finale switcheroo. Jason Mesnick's 2009 season finale saw him end his relationship with his final pick, Melissa Rycroft, on After the Final Rose -- and ask his runner-up, Molly Malaney, to take him back. He and Malaney married in 2010, and they're still together. Arie Luyendyk also broke up with his final pick, Becca Kufrin, on his 2018 season. Their unedited breakup played out on our TV screens, and he proposed to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, on night two of his finale. Luyendyk and Burnham married in January 2019.

