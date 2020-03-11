Vin Diesel Teases 'Big Surprise' for 'Fast & Furious' Fans (Exclusive)

The Fast and Furious franchise might be adding even more star power to its incredible ensemble.

The action franchise has already included a slew of surprising superstars who have come on for one-off roles or to play flashy villains -- including Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. Now, for the upcoming F9, the filmmakers also managed to add Oscar winner Helen Mirren -- and it seems like she might not be the only huge name to appear in the upcoming film.

Vin Diesel walked the red carpet premiere of his new film, Bloodshot, at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Tuesday, and he opened up to ET about the star-power that the Fast and Furious franchise has attracted.

When asked which other Oscar-winning performers Diesel would like to see sign on to the project, the actor excitedly teased that "there's a big surprise coming" for fans.

"I can't tell anyone," Diesel said, playing coy. "[But] it is so awesome!"

"It's a testament to the franchise, it's a testament to all the work that everyone has done and it's a testament to the integrity," he added. "As a thespian, as someone who started acting when I was 7 years old, it's wonderful to dance with other acclaimed thespians and try to make magic."

Fans will have to wait and see exactly what magic Diesel and company have in store when F9 races into theaters May 22.

However, fans will get to see Diesel in a very different, much darker role in his new film Bloodshot.

In the film, Diesel stars as the eponymous super soldier Bloodshot, a former commando who was brought back from the dead by cutting edge nanotechnology that also gives him super-human regeneration abilities.

The movie the first big screen adaptation of a character from Valiant Comics, and Diesel said it was his young son, Vincent, who convinced him to take on the role.

"He came into the meeting, he said, 'Daddy you are Bloodshot and there is no turning back,'" Diesel recalled.

The actor said that he got some serious "cool dad" points by being in the movie, but admitted, "I would have gotten more dad points if I would have brought him to the premiere."

"But he is only 9 years old, so he might have to wait for this to come out in theaters next week," Diesel added. "We will probably do a daddy-son trip to the theater like everyone else."

Bloodshot hits screens across the country on March 13.

