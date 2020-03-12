Daniel Radcliffe Addresses Fake Coronavirus Rumor With Humor: 'I Look Ill All the Time'

Despite what you may have heard, Daniel Radcliffe has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following a false story tweeted out by a fake BBC Twitter account earlier this week, a hoax claiming the Miracle Workers star had contracted the illness spread on social media like wildfire.

Radcliffe called in for an interview with the Australia radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Wednesday, and addressed the hoax, as well has how he first heard about it.

"I walked into the hair and makeup room on a play yesterday, and the makeup artist was like, 'My niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona,'" Radcliffe said, recalling how he was shown the tweet and couldn't believe it.

"I think it was on a fake BBC account, but then enough people saw it," Radcliffe explained. "That is the internet."

The actor, however, joked that he understood why someone would pick him for the hoax.

"I think it's just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. 'Cause I'm very pale," he said with a laugh, adding, "But, you know, flattered they chose me."

Meanwhile, as Radcliffe clears up the hoax about his own coronavirus scare, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed on Wednesday that they have both tested positive for the virus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote in a post on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

