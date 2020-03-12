Gisele Bündchen Says Her Son Requests Charity Donations Instead of Presents for His Birthday

Gisele Bündchen is trying to pass on her love for the environment and sustainability to her children -- Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7. In a new interview with Marie Claire, the 39-year-old supermodel opens up about educating her and her husband, Tom Brady's, kids about the planet.

"One of my ultimate motivations for working to protect our planet is my children. As a mother, I want them, and their children, to experience the same beautiful, healthy planet I got to experience," Bündchen explains.

In terms of sustainable practices, Bündchen adds, "I always remind my kids that every choice we make has an impact on our planet and that we always need to try our best; that’s what matters."

Nino Muñoz/Getty Images

The Brazilian model loves spending time outdoors with her children, saying, "As a mother, I cherish the moments we get to spend in nature and learn together by doing. I love seeing my kids get excited when they find fresh eggs in our chicken coop or harvest the vegetables from our garden."

She adds that her kids talk to their friends about reusable water bottles, which makes her "proud" to see.

Nino Muñoz/Marie Claire

Bündchen recalls one specific story of her son, Benjamin, being influenced by trash he found in the ocean.

"One story that I can remember is when we were at the beach and my son, Benny, found plastic in the ocean. He was so upset, and I explained to him that this is what happens after we discard things; they go to landfills and sometimes end up in the ocean," she says. "For the past couple of years, he decided that he did not want presents from his friends at his birthday party. Instead, he would like if they could donate to organizations that help endangered species."

