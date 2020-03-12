Mark-Paul Gosselaar Teases His Zack Morris Transformation for 'Saved By the Bell' Revival

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is getting ready to step back into his "preppy" look.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to tease his Zack Morris transformation for the Saved By the Bell revival. In Gosselaar's pic, he's in the hair and makeup chair and has his character's signature blonde locks. A blonde stylist is seen by his side.

"One of these blondes is going be Zack Morris. #sbtb #reboot," the actor captioned the shot, tagging his Saved By the Bell co-stars Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez. Fans instantly couldn't help but share their excitement to see Gosselaar reprise his early '90s character.

In the revival, Zack Morris is now the governor of California and "gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality," per the official logline.

ET caught up with the Mixed-ish star last month, where he touched on returning to Bayside for three episodes.

"I am going back!" Gosselaar teased, excitedly explaining that he'll be undergoing a bit of a style switch-up from his hippy look on the ABC sitcom.

"I'm going to shave this and put a wig on," said the actor who also explained that, as part of the revival, his character has moved up in the world.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Paul Gosselaar Talks Returning to Bayside for 'Saved By the Bell' Revival (Exclusive)

'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Is Happening: Find Out Which Original Stars Will Be Back!

'Saved by the Bell' Cast Has Touching Reunion During Night Out -- Pic