Rudy Gobert, NBA Star Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Apologizes to Teammates for Being 'Careless'

Rudy Gobert, the 27-year-old NBA star who preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus, is apologizing to the league and his Utah Jazz teammates for being "careless."

The basketball player issued the apology via Instagram on Thursday, one day after the National Basketball Association announced they were suspending the rest of their season amid news that Gobert had contracted the flu-like COVID-19 virus. In a clip that has since gone viral, Gobert can be seen touching every microphone and recorder during a press conference. It was revealed hours later that his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive.

Rudy Gobert thought it was funny to touch every single mic and recorder in the media room.



"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment," Gobert wrote on Thursday. "The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse."

"I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus," he continued. "I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Mitchell also shared an Instagram post regarding his own diagnosis, which began, "Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test."

"We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them," Mitchell, 23, explained. "I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷."

Since the NBA's suspension announcement, plenty of other sports organizations have followed suit. The National Hockey League and Major League Soccer also suspended their regular seasons, while Major League Baseball suspended operations for the next four weeks, including spring training and the first two weeks of the regular season. The National Collegiate Athletic Association also announced on Thursday that they have officially canceled their Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

