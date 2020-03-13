'Bachelor' Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Seen Having 'Intense' Conversation Hours Before Breakup (Exclusive)

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett announced on Thursday that they'd decided to call it quits. However, it seems the news came hours after the pair were spotted meeting up in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness tells ET that the Bachelor star and his now-ex sat down for lunch together on Thursday at Granville restaurant in Studio City.

The eyewitness says they both looked great, and that they didn't see any PDA or hand-holding.

"It looked like a very intense conversation, to be honest," the eyewitness says. "She was the one talking, he was kind of just nodding."

The 28-year-old pilot delivered one of the Bachelor franchise's most dramatic finales in history when his season came to a close on Tuesday night, as he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, reunited with Madison -- who broke up with Peter during their last date in Australia.

In one of the quickest post-finale splits in recent Bachelor memory, Peter then took to Instagram Thursday evening to reveal that the pair were no longer together.

"Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us," Peter wrote, in part. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Madison shared the news as well, writing on Instagram, "As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things."

"I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan."

During Tuesday's dramatic finale, Peter and Madison got into an intense discussion with Peter's mother, Barbara, on stage over her disapproval of their new relationship.

Barb did not hold back during the explosive episode, declaring that Peter and Madison's romance is "not going to work."

The former flight attendant -- who had been a big supporter of Hannah Ann -- thought Madison and Peter had different core values when it came to religion, sexuality and more.

During the finale, Peter asked his parents to give Madison a chance and trust him, pleading, "This is someone that I love and I fell in love with... do we have differences? Yeah... but it's something I'm willing to take in stride with her, and I hope you guys can understand that… I'm telling you that I love Madison, and that should be enough."

For more on the dramatic finale, check out the video below.

