'Bachelor' Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Seen Having 'Intense' Conversation Hours Before Breakup (Exclusive)
Peter Weber and Madison Prewett announced on Thursday that they'd decided to call it quits. However, it seems the news came hours after the pair were spotted meeting up in Los Angeles.
An eyewitness tells ET that the Bachelor star and his now-ex sat down for lunch together on Thursday at Granville restaurant in Studio City.
The eyewitness says they both looked great, and that they didn't see any PDA or hand-holding.
"It looked like a very intense conversation, to be honest," the eyewitness says. "She was the one talking, he was kind of just nodding."
The 28-year-old pilot delivered one of the Bachelor franchise's most dramatic finales in history when his season came to a close on Tuesday night, as he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, reunited with Madison -- who broke up with Peter during their last date in Australia.
In one of the quickest post-finale splits in recent Bachelor memory, Peter then took to Instagram Thursday evening to reveal that the pair were no longer together.
"Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us," Peter wrote, in part. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."
View this post on Instagram
I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️
Madison shared the news as well, writing on Instagram, "As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things."
"I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan."
View this post on Instagram
So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️
During Tuesday's dramatic finale, Peter and Madison got into an intense discussion with Peter's mother, Barbara, on stage over her disapproval of their new relationship.
Barb did not hold back during the explosive episode, declaring that Peter and Madison's romance is "not going to work."
The former flight attendant -- who had been a big supporter of Hannah Ann -- thought Madison and Peter had different core values when it came to religion, sexuality and more.
During the finale, Peter asked his parents to give Madison a chance and trust him, pleading, "This is someone that I love and I fell in love with... do we have differences? Yeah... but it's something I'm willing to take in stride with her, and I hope you guys can understand that… I'm telling you that I love Madison, and that should be enough."
For more on the dramatic finale, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Bachelor': Madison Prewett Speaks Out After Peter Weber Split
'Bachelor' Peter Weber Reveals He and Madison Prewett Broke Up
'Bachelor': Peter Weber's Mom Barb Says She 'Absolutely' Won't Try to Make Amends With Madison
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.