Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Welcome First Child -- See the Sweet Family Pic

The Hilton family just got a little bigger!

Barron Hilton and his wife, Tessa, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Milou. The new mom shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Thursday, revealing that her and Barron's bundle of joy was born on March 11.

"Welcome to the world our baby girl! Milou Alizée Hilton 💘 03.11.2020," Tessa wrote alongside their first family pic from the hospital. Tessa is glowing as she cradles her newborn daughter, who is fast asleep in her arms, while Barron nuzzles up against his wife and looks at his little one.

Barron's sister, Nicky Hilton, also took to Instagram Story to share a photo of herself with Tessa. She wrote "proud aunt" on the pic.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in September.

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!!! ???✨Not only did we meet on St. Barth's, but we had our wedding there just last year and about a month ago we found out that's where we conceived our first child!" he captioned a photo of them soaking up the sun. "We owe everything to that beautiful island. We love you ??✨."

Tessa on her end shared: "We're having a baby!!!!!!!!!!!!! This feels like an absolute dream! I cannot even begin to express how much love and adoration I have for this man. And to think that we are now creating a beautiful little miracle between the two of us simply blows my mind."

The pair started dating in 2016 after having met in St. Barth's. Barron got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage in September 2017. They got married back on the island in June of 2018.

