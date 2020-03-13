Demi Burnett Says She'll Get the 'Full Tea' From Hannah Brown After Her Weekend With Tyler Cameron (Exclusive)

Demi Burnett is all for a Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron reunion.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Bachelor in Paradise alum at Chris Harrison's Seagram's Tropical Rosè launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, where she opened up about her good friend, Brown's, recent meetup with Cameron in Florida.

"Honestly, I've been so busy, I've been running around, I haven't talked to Hannah intimately. We've just been texting a little bit... So, I don't even know what's going on with her, but I'm sure she'll give me the full tea whenever she gets back," Burnett said.

The former Bachelorette reportedly joined her runner-up, Cameron, in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, over the weekend to celebrate the life of his late mother, Andrea Cameron, who died of a brain aneurysm. Fans freaked out when photos circulated online, hoping their reunion was a sign they could be getting back together.

"I would be supportive of whatever Hannah wanted to do," Burnett shared. "I think Tyler's really hot. I think Hannah's really hot, so they'd be great together."

While Burnett waits to get the "tea" on Brown's possible rekindled romance with Cameron, she's focusing on her own relationship with Slater Davis. Burnett and Davis started dating in early February, and have been seemingly attached at the hip ever since. They told ET -- in their first on-camera interview together -- that they're "madly" in love.

"He's the best ever. He is so sweet to me. We're so goofy together. We're stupid. We're cute. Like, we're all the things," Burnett gushed.

"This is my person. This is somebody I want to never not be around," she continued, adding that there's "no drama" between them. "I feel like I learned a lot about myself and things I've done wrong or qualities that I've had that aren't the best that I need to work on, and I've really focused in on that. And it just kind of made me more aware of who I want to be for somebody."

As for why they work so well together, the former reality star joked, "I think we were both, for lack of a better word, players in our past."

"Speak for yourself!" Davis interrupted.

"Whatever," Burnett said with a smile. "It's just like... you meet somebody who just changes your whole world, and like, how you think about everything."

"I think the most important thing for us is just our communication skills," Davis added. "Honestly, like, I've never had that with anybody, not even best friends."

Davis told ET that he feels he has a forever love with Burnett -- but that doesn't mean they've talked about getting married just yet.

"We're both young," Burnett said. "We'll get there when we get there."

