Eva Amurri Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Estranged Husband Kyle Martino

Congrats to Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino!

The estranged couple welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Mateo, Ammuri announced in a newsletter for her lifestyle website, Happily Eva After, on Friday.

"Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino," Amurri wrote, per People. "He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long."

The new mom of three added, "Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!"

Amurri explained on her website earlier this month that she wasn't planning to invite Martino into the delivery room. The pair split last November, two months after she announced her pregnancy.

"Birth is so emotional, and so I knew early on that having Kyle there wasn’t going to feel right to me," she shared. "Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support."

"I’ve realized that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me," Amurri continued. "I've elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman), and some incredible girlfriends -- who are all Mamas as well."

Amurri assured her followers that Martino would "of course meet his son directly after he's born." She also said she's excited for her two older children, 5-year-old daughter Marlowe and 3-year-old son Major, to experience "the miracle of birth."

"I’m excited for them to witness the miracle of birth for the first time, and to hopefully take that experience with them forever as they grow into adults as well," Amurri wrote.

See more in the video below.

