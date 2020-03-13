Stagecoach Reveals New Lineup After Festival Was Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The new Stagecoach lineup is here!

California's most popular outdoor country music festival has been rescheduled from April to October amid worldwide concern over the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. Due to the new date, adjustments on which bands and artists will perform during the three-day event have been made and were announced via social media on Friday.

Notable additions to the lineup include Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde and Mitchell Tenpenny, while Brett Young, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Chris Lane and Riley Green have been removed. Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will still be headlining.

"Hold on to your wristbands, the party is on for October 23-25, 2020!" a post on the Stagecoach Instagram page read. "Looking forward to seeing you at the first ever fall edition of Stagecoach."

The news comes just three days after it was announced that both Stagecoach and Coachella -- which were set to take place in Indio, California, in April -- would be postponed until October due to concerns over the coronavirus.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns," Goldenvoice, the company that produces both festivals, said in a statement. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

"Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020," the statement continued. "All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend."

Hear more on how artists are handling other coronavirus cancellations in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Live Nation and AEG Postpone Arena Tours Amid Worldwide Concern Over Coronavirus

Coronavirus Concert Cancellations: Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Cher and More

Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Rescheduled to October