Watch Mariah Carey and Her Kids Wash Their Hands While Rapping to ODB's Verse in 'Fantasy'

Mariah Carey is having a little fun while staying safe with her 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's imperative that people maintain healthy hand washing habits by making sure to scrub their hands with soap for at least 20-30 seconds. In a video Carey posted on Twitter, she and her children washed their hands together and measured the time by rapping to the late ODB's verse in her 1995 hit, "Fantasy," and also used a timer.

"You ready, you got 20 seconds," Carey says as her kids excitedly rap along. "All right, whose hands are clean? Did the time go off yet?"

Carey wrote of the video, "Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bast**d! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️."

Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️ https://t.co/lStI918GmF pic.twitter.com/SO8SQJNrk7 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 13, 2020

Carey herself has been affected by the health concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The 49-year-old singer canceled her planned March 10 concert at the Neal Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, a week before she was set to perform, citing "international travel restrictions." The show has been rescheduled for Nov. 28.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," she wrote on Instagram. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being. With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!! ❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, Carey recently had some fun with Monroe, helping her hit a high note for an epic TokTok video. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pop Songs to Wash Your Hands to That Aren't 'Happy Birthday'

Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements

Pregnant Katy Perry Heads Home to be With Orlando Bloom Amid Coronavirus Outbreak