‘Bachelor’ Producer Clarifies Peter Weber Romance Rumors With New Year's Eve Photo

Julie LaPlaca wants fans to know that she's not Peter Weber's co-pilot! The Bachelor producer took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a throwback photo of herself and the reality star on New Year's Eve in Times Square.

"Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn’t kiss at midnight. But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold ❤️✈️ #TheBachelor," Julie captioned the pic of the two.

The image is almost identical to one she posted in January, except this time, Peter has turned to face the camera. The first image, which showed a man wearing a tan jacket with this back to the camera, further fueled the romance rumors surrounding Julie and Pilot Pete.

Prior to the ABC reality show's finale, host Chris Harrison opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about the rumors.

"Julie is an amazing, talented producer. Far be it for me to ruin anything towards the end of the season. But... seems much ado about nothing to me," he said in February. "Unless I just don't know, which is possible."

In this past week's shocking finale, viewers discovered that Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison Prewett left him in Australia. Shortly after, Peter and Hannah Ann called off their engagement and Peter announced at the After the Final Rose ceremony that he and Madison had rekindled their romance. Just two days later, however, the pair publicly confirmed they had split.

