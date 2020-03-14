Eva Amurri’s Estranged Husband Kyle Martino Shares First Photos of the Couple’s Newborn Son

Eva Amurri and her estranged husband Kyle Martino have a precious addition to their modern family! The pair, who split in November, two months after Eva announced her pregnancy, just welcomed their son, Mateo, on Friday.

Eva announced the news through her lifestyle website, Happily Eva After, and several hours later, Kyle posted the first photos of the little guy with their family to his Instagram account.

"Our family has grown!! It’s with full hearts we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world," Kyle wrote. "Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world. #ModernMartinoFamily❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Kyle shared a sweet close-up of the little boy, another of himself holding his newborn son, and three group shots of Eva in bed with their son and their two older children, Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3.

Eva posted some of the same images to her own account, writing, "Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home- birth was bright, fast & beautiful, and we are all SO in love ☺️💙 Mateo Antoni Martino 3.13.20, 7lbs 11oz, 21inches 💙 #HappilyEvaAfter#MateoAntoni #BirthDay#HomeBirthMama."

Eva previously wrote that she did not intend on inviting her estranged husband into the delivery room with her.

"Birth is so emotional, and so I knew early on that having Kyle there wasn’t going to feel right to me," she shared. "Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support."

