Here Are the Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream This Weekend

Libraries, amusement parks, and other hot spots might be closed for now due to coronavirus concerns, but one thing's for sure: You can still stream.

Washing your hands, practicing social distancing and avoiding large-scale events are important ways to protect yourself and others from coronavirus, and luckily, once you've stocked up on the essentials for a weekend inside, there's plenty to watch and keep yourself entertained on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more streaming services. In fact, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming deciding what to sit down and turn on. To help you out, here's a guide for movies and TV shows including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

And for even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Netflix in March.

On My Block -Netflix

With its diverse catalogue of dramas, comedies, documentaries, stand-ups and reality shows, Netflix offers more options than you could possibly get through in one weekend. Focus on On My Block. Netflix just dropped season three of the comedy, so you have plenty of episodes to stream. Trust us: The third season's intense ending is worth the binge.

Outbreak - Netflix

So much for movies as escapism! As the coronavirus has spread worldwide, this 1995 film about a deadly virus has shot to number nine on Netflix's top 10 titles in the U.S. And if you're still looking for more on the subject, the 2020 docuseries Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak is also popular on the platform.

Space Jam - Netflix

We are sadly without the NBA for the time being, but this Michael Jordan Looney Tunes 1996 classic is filling that void for people, as the number seven title on U.S. Netflix. If you forgot how much you loved this movie, fire up Netflix and get ready to JAM!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime

If laughter is truly the best medicine, then The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video is just what the doctor ordered. Season three of the critically acclaimed comedy premiered on Dec. 6, and all seasons are streaming now.

Stranger Things - Netflix

We finally got an inkling of Stranger Things 4, including one major character reveal. To catch up on the out-of-nowhere series that became a Netflix mega-sensation, take a thrilling trip through seasons 1-3 now.

Star Trek: Picard - CBS All Access

Looking for a serious escape? Go beyond. Star Trek: Picard is a hit with diehard and new Trek fans alike. With CBS All Access, you can also watch the five original Star Trek TV series and Star Trek: Discovery.

The Brady Bunch - CBS All Access

Many families are spending time together at home for now, so it's a perfect time to stream this story of how this group all became the Brady bunch. Check out this classic with a CBS All Access subscription.

High Fidelity - Hulu

Zoë Kravitz stars in this new adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel. Fair warning, diving into this might have you dusting off your old record collection and/or devising the perfect mixtape for your crushes and friends.

The Big Sick - Amazon Prime

This touching, hilarious semi-autobiographical comedy from Kumail Nanjiani works great as a rewatch or if you're keeping in and keeping cozy, seeing it for the first time. You will laugh, you will cry and you will laugh some more in this feel-good story.

The Morning Show - Apple

We're still waiting for that Friends reunion, but Jennifer Aniston and her Friends sister, Reese Witherspoon, teamed up for this intensely watchable drama about a morning news show rocked with a #MeToo scandal.

Lizzie McGuire - Disney+

While the revival series has hit a frustrating pause, the originalLizzie McGuire is sitting right there on Disney+, and yes, it's still what dreams are made of.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+

One of the flagship offerings of Disney+ has more than just a fun title. The clever, pseudo-revival of the beloved Disney movie franchise will win you over all on its own with a cast of characters sure to help you "getcha head in the game!"

The Mandalorian - Disney+

Did you somehow miss the cultural phenomenon that was Baby Yoda? Did you go too far down a nostalgia rabbit hole when Disney+ premiered? Well, now is your chance to catch up on what Mando and "The Child" were doing in their corner of a galaxy far, far away before season two of the Star Wars series returns in October.

Happy streaming!

