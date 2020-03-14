Star Sightings: Rebel Wilson Celebrates Her 40th Birthday, Drake Chows Down on Pizza and More!

Party on! Rebel Wilson celebrated her 40th birthday at Mammoth Film Festival’s 3rd annual celebrity bowling tournament, presented by Path Water and Kodak.

Mammoth Film Festival

Taran Killam and Jake Choi celebrated the wrap of their ABC sitcom, Single Parents, by hitting up the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Las Vegas on March 6. The pals continued unwinding the next afternoon at JEMAA - The NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM and then ended their weekend at On the Record Speakeasy and Club.

MGM Resorts International

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the release of her new project, Suga, with D’USSE Cognac at her “Hottie Party" at New York City's Public Arts on March 9.

Shareif Ziyadat

Jamie Foxx rocked "The One" sunnies from his exclusive collaboration with Privé Revaux while celebrating his pal, Dave Brown's, birthday in Los Angeles in early March.

Sergio Necoechea

Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley and Alex Caruso celebrated their win against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 27 at luxe Chinese restaurant Hakkasan San Francisco. The group was in a cheerful mood as they enjoyed a blowout meal with lobster, Wagyu beef, Hennessy VSOP and Don Julio 1942.

Jamie Chung, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Briana Evigan stepped out for the American Vanity Skincare launch party at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on March 4.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for American Vanity

Time to sweat! Madelaine Petsch joined Stephen Pasterino at POPSUGAR’s Grounded event with P.volve at GOYA Studios in L.A. on March 7.

Joshua Bobrove

Got milk? Stassi Schroeder hosted the world’s first California Based Dairy (CBD) Dispensary with Real California Milk in L.A. on Feb. 20.

Alexandra Heston Photography

Rocking a monochrome tan look, Jasmine Tookes hosted a brunch at Laduree in Beverly Hills to celebrate her campaign as the face of the luxury bag brand Senreve.

-

Girl power! Camilla Belle supported Cindy Eckert at the self-made billionaire's Women on Top Dinner at the Allbright Collective in West Hollywood on March 10.

Elizabeth O. Baker

Hitting those high notes! Ally Brooke sang at a post-game performance following Orlando City SC's home opener against Real Salt Lake at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 29. The show celebrated PepsiCo Beverages North America's new partnership with the team, the stadium and Orlando Pride.

Orlando City SC

And Jesse McCartney performed his hits like "Beautiful Soul" and "Leavin'" for a sold-out crowd at the Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City on March 7.

Harrah’s Resort

Sweet treat! Demi Lovato celebrated the release of her new single, "I Love Me," with a Vanilla Celebration Cake from Susie Cakes, one of her longtime fave cake places.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

And Ali Fedotowsky-Manno indulged in the new dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl at Yogurtland in Culver City, California, before tuning into the Bachelor finale in early March.

Yogurtland

Down in Texas, Parker Posey headed to the capital for the Austin Film Society's 20th Anniversary of the Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios on March 12.

Maggie Boyd/Austin Film Society

Also in the Lone Star State, the cast of Netflix's Cheer-- including coaches Monica and Andy and Navarro's Jerry, Morgan and La'Darius -- went to theDancing With the Stars: 2020 Live Tour stop in Grand Prairie on March 8. The cast of Cheer are huge fans of DWTS and were very excited to meet the cast.

Jordan Swafford

Jerry also partnered with Panera on March 2 to launch a new unlimited coffee subscription that features hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea.

Panera

Over in New York City, Jhené Aiko performed at the launch party for "Inner Light" at Intersect by Lexus on Feb. 27.

Shay Mitchell discussed the inspiration behind her luggage and accessories brand, BÉIS, and social media strategies during Adweek's Challenger Brands Summit on March 5.

Sean T. Smith

Model Joan Smalls celebrated the launch of The Bag Collection by Rothy’s at La Mercerie on March 3.

Neil Rasmus/BFA for Rothy’s

Hilaria Baldwin stopped by Tommee Tippee’s launch party for the Closer to Nature 3-in-1 Glass Bottle at Manhattan's Moxy Hotel on March 4.

Michael Simon

Drake and Kevin Durant of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets stopped by The Nice Guy restaurant’s pizza pop-up with Lucali Brooklyn for a late-night dinner on March 10, enjoying the "Lucali Plain Pie," a classic Margherita pizza.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar enjoyed the Cannelloni with meat sauce while dining with a large group at the Scognamillo family’s Patsy’s Italian Restaurant in New York City on Feb. 10. A few weeks later, Goldie Hawn was spotted at the same West 56th Street establishment on March 1, where she enjoyed GoGi "Goldie" Chardonnay and ate a trio of ravioli.

Sal Scognamillo/Patsy’s Italian Restaurant

The Jersey Tomato Co. celebrated their official brand partnership with Top Chef head judge Tom Colicchio with an intimate dinner at his Manhattan restaurant, Little River, on Feb. 25.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

And Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield convened at the World Values Network’s 8th Annual International Champions of Jewish Values Gala at NYC's Carnegie Hall on March 3.

Steve Mack for World Values Network

On the feel-good front, Zac Efron was spotted with celeb pals like Lil Dicky as he led a massive beach clean-up at Morro Bay near San Luis Obispo -- the area of California he grew up in -- as part of Discovery’s live special celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The great global clean-up, commissioned by Discovery’s Nancy Daniels, will see the actor and his crew taking part in conservation feats that will be broadcast live around the globe on April 22.

Jonathan Simkhai and January Jones hosted a fundraiser on March 10 to help raise money for Children’s Hospital LA. Held at Simkhai’s Los Angeles flagship store, the shopping event donated 15 percent of the sales to CHLA’s Make March Matter campaign, and guests like Real Housewives of Orange Country star Meghan King Edmonds were able to shop the designer's latest collection as they enjoyed signature Casamigos cocktails and light bites.

Marc Patrick/BFA

In honor of International Women's Day, Mindy Kaling spoke at the #WeSeeEqual Forum about inclusion, equal representation, how she navigated obstacles in the writers' room and her career at Procter & Gamble's headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Meanwhile, La La Anthony helped son Kiyan celebrate his 13th birthday with a trip to the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana. During their time at the resort, the pair, as well as Kiyan's friends, splashed around, got “slimed” and rode down the lazy river at the resort’s Aqua Nick water park.

ickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

Alyson Stoner spoke with best-selling author Vishen Lakhiani at Mindvalley Live in Los Angeles on March 1.

Mindvalley Live

Plus, Yael Braun, co-founder of F*#k Cancer and wife of music manager and entrepreneur Scooter Braun, was honored at the inaugural BrightList Awards at the AllBright West Hollywood on March 9.

Loreen Sarkis/Sarkis Studios

For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below:

