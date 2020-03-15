Ariana Grande Urges Fans Not to Take Coronavirus Precautions 'Lightly'

Ariana Grande wants her fans to take fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus seriously.

The "7 Rings" singer took to Twitter on Sunday to share a note to her followers, encouraging them to "care more about others" amid the pandemic. The flu-like virus is deadly in its most extreme cases, with senior citizens and people with chronic medical conditions at higher risk.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine'... 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," Grande began. "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye."

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," she wrote. "The 'we will be find because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

Grande followed up on her message soon after, addressing those who still have to work amid the pandemic. "I understand and entirely support your frustration. i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn’t have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion," she tweeted.

"I am agreeing w yall. these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus," the singer continued. "Please support h.r.6201 which has passed the house. this bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave / unemployment due to corona virus / isolation / prevention ! please contact your senate to support the passing of this bill ! urgently."

Grande concluded, "Instead of responding with your frustration ( that i totally agree with and support ) call your senators ! we need them to support this plan. everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time."

As concern surrounding coronavirus has grown, many concerts and awards shows have been postponed, and Hollywood productions have been shut down. See more in the video below.

