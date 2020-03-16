Arnold Schwarzenegger and His Mini Pony and Donkey Urge Seniors to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging people to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak as he soaks up some quality time with two of his favorite pets. The 72-year-old actor and former governor of California, took to his social media accounts with a positive and lighthearted message.

"See, the important thing is that you stay home because there's a curfew now," Schwarzenegger says in the clip as his mini-horse, Whiskey, and mini-donkey, Lulu, walk around him at the table, sniffing his hands. "No one is allowed out, especially someone who is 72 years old. After you're 65, you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California, so we stay home and we eat here."

He goes on to feed his pets carrots and reveal he's had some vegan food.

"We don't go out, we don't go to restaurants, we don't do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu," Schwarzenegger says, giving the animals a loving hug. "We have a good time. We get entertained. Look at that beautiful smile she has."

When he brings them close, Whiskey nips at Lulu, and he says, "No biting, OK? You've got to get along. We're in very small quarters with a very small house."

Schwarzenegger is one of many stars encouraging his followers to stay indoors. Here's how the coronavirus outbreak has hit Hollywood:

