ET Continues With New Specials as Staff Works Remotely Due to Coronavirus Precautions

Entertainment Tonight is providing the latest celebrity news and information amid a difficult and constantly changing news cycle.

While the ET team is working from home over the next two weeks due to coronavirus precautions, there will still be plenty of new specials airing for the rest of March.



ET's entire digital staff is also now all working from home to help flatten the curve, but we're fully committed to keeping you up to date on the latest entertainment news, whether that means giving you a pleasant distraction with the latest TikTok viral dance or important developments in the fight against the coronavirus. So check back here often and follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.



Read on below for what to expect from Entertainment Tonight's broadcast over the next two weeks. Please check your local listings here to see how to watch ET in your area.



Monday, March 16: Brad Pitt -- This episode focuses on Brad Pitt's incredible Hollywood evolution -- from starring in a Pringles commercial in the '80s to winning an acting Oscar last month -- filled with forgotten footage, never-before-seen ET interviews and a look at all of his famous past loves.



Tuesday, March 17: Friends-- ET will air a special on Friends in preparation for the beloved cast's highly anticipated reunion special, featuring an in-depth look at their first interviews on set before they were famous, to bloopers, to all the famous guest stars sharing their favorite behind-the-scenes memories.



Wednesday, March 18: The Beauty special -- ET takes a look at the beauty routines and skincare secrets of all your favorite stars.



Thursday, March 19: Relationship Advice With Matthew Hussey -- While we’re all practicing social distancing, relationship expert Matthew Hussey is here to help us stay connected. Tips for the modern age of dating include how to create the perfect online dating profile, how to deal with being ghosted and where to look for The One.



Friday, March 20: Best Cast Reunions -- From Beverly Hills, 90210, and American Pie to Happy Days and Troop Beverly Hills, some of our favorite casts were reunited and we certainly got some dish from the stars -- including what it was really like for Jason Biggs to film that pie scene.



Monday, March 23: The Royals -- ET travels to Canada for a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan's life after their shocking exit as senior members of the royal family, and from Britain, our royals experts tell us what's really happening behind closed palace doors. And, as many wonder if Meghan will make a return to acting, we uncover some of the duchess' memorable (and not so memorable!) acting roles.



Tuesday, March 24: 2020 Movies -- While movie theaters are shut down and big movies have delayed their release due to coronavirus concerns, this special is all about what we have to look forward to and why, from Tom Cruise's return in Top Gun: Maverick, Keanu Reeves back in Bill and Ted Face the Music, Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 and even Justin Timberlake in Trolls 2.



Wednesday, March 25: Inside Celebrity Homes -- While we're all self-quarantining inside our own homes, prepare for some serious house envy with a look inside the mansions of stars including Kelly Clarkson, Simon Cowell, Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Hemsworth. Some unbelievable sites include Real Housewife star Heather Dubrow‘s champagne wall and indoor theater, and the Property Brothers’ two-story water slide and swim-up bar.



Thursday, March 26: "How To" special: The stars are giving away their biggest secrets and showing us "how to," including how to build biceps like Mark Wahlberg and tips on how to be cast as the Bachelor or Bachelorette. Christie Brinkley also takes us inside her vineyards in Italy and shows us how to make prosecco!



Friday, March 27: ET's 10,000th episode -- Yes, this Flashback Friday gets real as ET celebrates its milestone 10,000th episode by looking back at some of ET's best vintage moments through the decades, including a hilarious 1992 interview with the always charming Tom Hanks.



