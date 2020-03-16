'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series, revealed the news in an Instagram post from Norway on Monday.

“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” Hivju wrote alongside a photo with his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju. “My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” he continued. “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

Hivju next stars in the upcoming second season of The Witcher, which has shut down production due to the virus.

Hivju is one of several celebrities who has tested positive for coronavirus, which has reportedly killed more than 6,500 people around the globe.

In recent days, actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, documented their time quarantined at a Queensland, Australia, hospital after testing positive for the virus. ET confirmed on Monday that the couple has been discharged and is now resting at a home in Australia.

Meanwhile, Thor star Idris Elba announced he had also contracted the illness on Monday.

“I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba tweeted.

