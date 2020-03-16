Reba McEntire Postpones Mother's Funeral Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Reba McEntire's mom, Jacqueline, will be laid to rest at a later date.

Reba shared on Twitter on Monday that she and her family have decided to postpone Jacqueline's funeral and burial amid coronavirus concerns and social distancing protocols. The "Fancy" singer revealed in a post on Saturday that her mother had died following a battle with cancer.

"After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama’s funeral and burial at this time," Reba wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life."

In her touching tribute to her mother on Saturday, Reba wrote, "Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go."

"The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends," she continued.

Reba added that her mother "left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us." "We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama," she shared.

