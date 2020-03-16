Taylor Swift Praises Gigi Hadid's Ability to 'Fly Into Action' in Celeb-Packed Interview

Taylor Swift has nothing but admiration for her longtime pal, Gigi Hadid. The 30-year-old singer is one of the many celebrities who interview the 24-year-old model for the April issue of Harper's Bazaar.

In the magazine, Swift asks Hadid about how she takes initiative even when caught off-guard. "I’m seriously impressed that whenever you are in an immediate or stressful situation you fly into action," Swift says in praise of her friend. "Is that something that’s always been natural for you?"

Hadid replies, "I’ve realized over time that I feel the most free when I express myself, whether through action, writing, or talking it out. Being honest always leads to something good, even if it takes a hard or awkward moment or conversation to get there; you can never go wrong with telling someone how you feel and speaking your truth. And you always learn something from it."

Swift might be referencing the several times that Hadid has been the victim of or involved in public attacks by pranksters. Most recently in September 2019, Hadid escorted a prankster off the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week. In 2016, she was also attacked by Ukrainian Vtalii Sediuk, who is known for his red-carpet pranks, during Milan Fashion Week. At the time, Hadid elbowed the man in self defense.

Also for Harper's Bazaar, Hadid is asked a variety of questions by her other celebrity pals, including Serena Williams, Blake Lively, Jimmy Fallon, Kendall Jenner, Virgil Abloh, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, and Kacey Musgraves.

She opens up about choosing to live on a farm and making her own chairs.

"The farm has really made me remember, and bring back to my life, my most simple pleasures," she tells Jenner. "It’s allowed me to fill my days off with the little things that make me happy, like art, gardening, yoga, cooking, being outside, and spending time with my loved ones and animals without having to worry about things like what I’m wearing or how my hair looks, or being photographed or seen that day."

As for why she started making her own chairs, Hadid explains to Lively, "When I’m spending time on the farm, I find it fun to try something new and see if I can pull it off. It’s liberating to just create without the end goal of it being necessary to finish. The chair idea came from that."

