Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Leave Hospital 5 Days After Announcing Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital.

The couple -- who announced they had tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday -- have departed the Queensland hospital they were being treated at, and are now resting at a home in Australia, ET confirms. Wilson and Hanks remain under quarantine in that home, Hanks' rep tells ET. People was first to report the news.

Hanks was in Australia for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which the actor plays Presley's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Warner Bros. Pictures revealed in a statement to ET last week that they were working with Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the virus.

In his statement last Wednesday, Hanks described his and Wilson's symptoms.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Hanks and Wilson have continued to update fans throughout their recovery process. See more in the video below.

