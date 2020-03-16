Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

Celebs are speaking out and advocating for precautions against the spread of coronavirus. The virus, also known as COVID-19, was declared a pandemic last week -- with many Hollywood productions shutting down, and actors, athletes and more using their platforms to encourage fans to stay healthy.

Some -- like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert -- have found themselves affected by the virus personally, revealing they have been diagnosed with the disease. COVID-19 can be fatal in the most extreme cases, but amid their diagnoses, celebs are staying positive, reminding fans to take the virus seriously, but not to panic.

See which stars have tested positive for coronavirus, and how they're coping with their diagnosis, below.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

Hanks and Wilson revealed their diagnosis last Wednesday.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on Instagram at the time. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Hanks and Wilson have continued to share updates on their recovery, thanking hospital staff, doctors, and "helpers," as well fans for their support. On Monday, Hanks' rep told ET that he and Wilson had left the hospital, and were maintaining quarantine in a rented house in Australia.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Idris Elba

The Wire star shared on Twitter on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, despite not having any symptoms. As the actor shared, he decided to get tested after finding out on Friday that someone he had been in contact with had also tested positive for the flu-like virus.

Elba wrote on Twitter, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic."

"This is serious. Now's the time to really think about social distancing washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who are not showing symptoms, and can easily spread it," he said. "Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill, like you should be tested or you've been exposed, then do something about it."

"Now's the time for solidarity. Now's the time for thinking about each other. There's so many people whose lives have been affected," Elba concluded. "This is real… Stay positive, and don't freak out."

CHRIS WATTIE/AFP via Getty Images

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the virus on Friday, Trudeau's communications director revealed.

The announcement came just a few hours after the Associated Press reported that Sophie was experiencing flu-like symptoms. She began experiencing mild symptoms, including a fever, on Wednesday night after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

Sophie will "remain in isolation for the time being," according to the statement, while her husband will also continue to self-isolate.

"She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," the statement said. "The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms."

Will Newton/Getty Images

Rudy Gobert

It was revealed on Wednesday that the Utah Jazz player had tested positive for COVID-19, and by Thursday, the NBA announced its decision to suspend the rest of the season.

In an Instagram post after his diagnosis, Gobert apologized to "the people I may have endangered." "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus," he wrote.

"I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support," he concluded. "I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell

Gobert's teammate, Mitchell, also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Olga Kurylenko

The Ukranian-born actress and model shared her coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram on Sunday, writing that she's "locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus."

"I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms," she wrote. "Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

