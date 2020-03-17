Beverley Mitchell Reveals She's Pregnant Following 2018 Miscarriage

More than a year after sharing that she had miscarried twins, Beverley Mitchell has revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie showing her looking thrilled while holding up a positive pregnancy test. She also posted similar photos on her Instagram Stories.

“We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!” wrote Mitchell, who has a 6-year-old daughter, Kenzie, and a 5-year-old son, Hutton, with husband Michael Cameron. “We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it!”

“It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!” the Hollywood Darlings and 7th Heaven star continued. “So grateful to @clearblue who make it so easy in those few minutes that feel like hours! Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT 🤰.”

The happy news comes after Mitchell shared a blog post in November 2018 about how her dreams of growing her family had come “crashing down” after learning she had miscarried twins earlier that year.

"I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies,” she wrote. “This was my misconception, you see, I didn’t know much about miscarriages and I didn’t know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought.”

"If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL," she added.

A day before revealing she was pregnant again, Mitchell shared a cute post with Kenzie and Hutton, noting how her family is “all I need.”

”Home with the monkeys!” she wrote alongside the pic. “Feeling grateful and thankful to everyone who is doing their part in this WORLD wide crisis! There are no people I would rather be stuck with for the unforeseen future. My family is all I need! My hubby, not pictured is just the best!!! We are a team and getting through! Sending out love and light to you all! Be safe, be smart, stay home, wash your hands!”

The actress spoke with ET in 2015 about being a mom and some of the celebrity pals she calls on for advice, like Jessica Biel and Hilary Duff.

"It’s amazing that I’ve got this opportunity to go through this experience with my friends and that our kids are going to be able to grow up together and that we, as mothers, can just sit back and talk and chat and go through the ‘oh, today was a rough day’ or the highs of the day or the lows of the day,” she said. “I’m very grateful.”

