Brother of Manchester Arena Bomber Convicted of Killing 22 at Ariana Grande Concert

Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, has been convicted of 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the remaining injured, and one count of conspiring with his brother to cause explosions, according to the British Press Association.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 100 others were injured when Salman blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in May 2017. ET has reached out to Grande's rep for comment on Hashem's verdict.

The judge reportedly said that Hashem would be sentenced at a later date so that victims' families could have the opportunity to attend. The judge also said victim impact statements would be collected.

Less than a month after the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017, Grande helped organize and then performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which raised money for the victims and their families.

In May 2018, Grande opened up to TIME magazine about how she was still going through the healing process.

"There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever," she said, adding that the bombing represented "the absolute worst of humanity."

"That’s why I did my best to react the way I did," Grande shared of the benefit concert. "The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won."

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day," the "7 Rings" singer expressed. "I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Gives Manchester Performance for First Time Since Benefit Concert for Tragic Bombing

Ariana Grande Remembers Manchester Arena Bombing on Second Anniversary

Ariana Grande Breaks Down In Tears Over Manchester Attack and Mental Health