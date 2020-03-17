Clare Crawley Encourages New Men to Apply for Her 'Bachelorette' Season

Could theBachelorette shutdown result in new suitors for Clare Crawley? The Sacramento-based hairstylist implied it was a possibility during an Instagram Live on Tuesday.

Crawley's season of The Bachelorette halted production due to coronavirus concerns on Friday, just days after the men that would fight for her heart were unveiled. She was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion on Friday night -- but now, with production postponed for two weeks, it seems she could be meeting a new crop of contestants when night one of filming finally rolls around. ET has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

"I'm not saying this personally -- but I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don't think it's too late to submit people," Crawley told fans on Tuesday. "So, submit them, why not? What's the worst that could happen?"

The 38-year-old (whose current contestants range from age 23 to 42, with the average age 29), also said she'd be open to dating someone younger than her.

"Yes. Yes, yes, yes. Not too much younger... but younger," she shared.

Crawley -- who had to surrender her phone last week as filming prepared to start -- returned to Instagram on Friday. Her cast also had their phones returned to them, and were seemingly released by production.

"Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. 🌹," Crawley wrote at the time. "We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! 😉❤️xoxo."

In a post on Instagram at the time, host Chris Harrison said "hopefully" the cast would all be back together when filming resumed. "To the men who had given up time in their lives to go on this adventure, I say, 'Thank you, thank you for understanding. Hopefully everything will work out and we can all be back together again,'" he offered.

The Bachelorette was supposed to premiere Monday, May 18. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis Mocks Ex Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Season and She Fires Back

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Speaks Out After Her Season Is Postponed

Chris Harrison Says Coronavirus is Affecting 'The Bachelorette' and 'Summer Games' Is In Jeopardy (Exclusive)