Jenna Dewan Posts Quarantine Selfie 1 Week After Giving Birth to Son Callum

Jenna Dewan is looking amazing amid the stress of taking care of a newborn baby and the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old dancer shared a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, going makeup-free and sporting a T-shirt with a message reading, "Damn you're a good mother!" Dewan smiles in the shot, one of the first pictures she's shared since giving birth to her son, Callum, on March 6.

"Quarantine chic erryday," she joked about her casual outfit, consisting of a white T-shirt and black jogging pants.

Dewan is no doubt busy these days, taking care of her newborn -- her first child with her fiance, Steve Kazee -- as well as being a mom to her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. On Monday, Dewan shared a cute picture of Everly in an awkward pose at home, giving a glimpse into how she's taking being self-quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Day 2 of social distancing going well," she joked.

Still, Dewan is clearly loving being a mother of two. On Friday, she shared a sweet picture of her cuddling Callum on her chest. "Heaven," she wrote, adding two red heart emojis.

Kazee, 44, is also over the moon. Last week, he shared a black-and-white photo of him holding his son's tiny hand.

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," he wrote. "Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/2."

The Tony Award-winning actor later explained his son's name on his Instagram Story, noting that Callum is "Gaelic for dove."

"He has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms," he shared.

As for Callum's middle names, Michael is also Kazee's middle name, while Rebel is a tribute to his mother.

"Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel," Kazee shared.

