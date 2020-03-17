Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fans Asking If She's Back With Tristan Thompson

Whether Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are a couple or not, they're both committed to working together to raise their daughter.

Kardashian found herself responding to questions about her relationship status with Thompson after sharing an adorable photo of herself with their 1-year-old daughter, True, on Sunday night.

"🕊 The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you! 🕊," she captioned the pic.

A fan asked if Kardashian's caption meant she was back with Thompson -- to which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied, "It means her parents love her beyond measure."

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019, after the NBA player's cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Since then, the Good American co-founder has worked hard to co-parent True with Thompson.

During a recent podcast appearance featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star opened up about how she and Thompson make it work.

"For me, True is one and, like, a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening, but to me, she does know and she feels energy," she said. "I'm a big believer of that, so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her."

Noting that she wants to give True the "same" positive parenting environment she had growing up, Kardashian said of her ex, "I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there."

