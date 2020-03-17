Presley Gerber Debuts Another Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber just unveiled a second face tattoo!

The 20-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the fresh ink. The new tat, inked on his right cheek, appears to be a large faded star with bold writing in the center.

"Colorblind," he captioned it.

As ET previously reported, the model got the word "Misunderstood" inked on his other cheek last month, prompting a myriad of mixed reactions online. Presley wiped his Instagram account of all images at the time, with only three pics (including the one of his latest face tat) remaining.

Presley also took to his Instagram Stories earlier this month to address the haters, writing, "Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age."

"But I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me.. Hmmmm?" he added.

Face tattoos have become all the rage in Hollywood in recent years, with stars like Amber Rose, Aaron Carter and Post Malone also finding themselves having to defend their ink.

"I'm an ugly-a** motherf**ker," Post explained of why he has so many facial tattoos in an interview with GQ Style. "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

Hear more in the video below.

