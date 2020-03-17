Sarah Michelle Gellar Finds a Stake on Her Walk Because Buffy Will Save Us All

Kim Kardashian West may have spotted a lobster strolling down her street, but Sarah Michelle Gellar just did one better on her walk.

The 42-year-old actress was taking a stroll on Tuesday when she came upon an usual item -- for anyone but her.



The lady also known as Buffy the Vampire Slayer found a stake.



Let us repeat that a little bit louder.



BUFFY FOUND A STAKE. IN REAL LIFE.

The play-by-play went a little something like this:



First, Gellar reminded us of the classic Buffy the Vampire line, "If the Apocalypse comes, beep me." This may be the best time for the meme to go 'round in 20 years.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

(For those of you who are like, why would she get beeped, the show ran from 1997-2003. This is what we were stuck with in high school back then.)

Next, the mom of two revealed on her Instagram Story the close-up of what she found on her walk:

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram Story

Then, Gellar told us what we all needed to hear: she's been beeped.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

And as if that weren't enough, her walk ended with a rainbow.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

If this is the end times, we've never felt safer knowing Gellar Buffy the Vampire Slayer is here once again.



