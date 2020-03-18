Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and More Late Night Hosts Do Monologues From Their Home Quarantines

Late night hosts are adapting to their home quarantines and practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. After Stephen Colbert created a monologue from his bathtub -- while wearing a full suit -- on Monday night, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel followed suit (no pun intended) on Tuesday.

"Welcome to The Tonight Show, I'm so excited to be doing the show from my panic room, I mean, living room!" Fallon quipped as his wife, Nancy, filmed him in their home. "Of course, there's no audience, well there is an audience -- my wife -- but she doesn't really laugh at everything that I say."

Fallon couldn't seem to get his kids, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, asking if Franny would help as she refused and ran out of the room. Winnie drew a green poop emoji when her dad asked her to draw a shamrock.

"I am homeschooling my kids and it's working out pretty well, in fact, my kids have already learned a valuable lesson -- their dad is an idiot," Fallon quipped.

He then attempted to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by pouring a Guinness beer and eating some soda bread.

The comedian urged viewers to donate to FeedingAmerica.org, noting that he plans to feature a different charity each night.

Similarly, Kimmel urged Jimmy Kimmel Live! viewers to donate to www.nokidhungry.org as he taped from what appeared to be his office in a green LA Dodgers hat and matching Guinness shirt. His kids' drawings and voices were featured in the opening titles.

"Since I have nothing to do and the fact that you're watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do, I'm going to shoot a mini-monologue every day until we get back from my house where I am currently incarcerated, I mean, camping out with my family," the host quipped. "You learn a lot about yourself when you're isolated at home. For instance, I learned that I have two young children which was really something to find out."

The tired-looking dad went on to note, "My blood type right now is Disney Positive, or Disney Plus, whatever they call it. We've watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who drew it have watched Frozen 2. I'm actually hiding in my office right now from my children."

Meanwhile, it was day two of monologues for Colbert, who first filmed a funny Late Show segment from his bathtub on Monday night.

"We need to slow the spread of this virus. Epidemiologists call this flattening the curve but based on my current level of inactivity and stress baking, I definitely will not be flattening my curves," he joked at the time.

He added that Americans were built for quarantining themselves.

"Turns out Americans weren't lazy couch potatoes this whole time. All that sitting on our a**es and watching TV was actually training to save the world," he joked. "So to paraphrase the immortal words of John F. Kennedy, 'Ask not what your country can do for you, ask how many episodes of Love Is Blind can you watch in one sitting?'"

For Tuesday's show, Colbert appeared from a fire pit in his backyard. In addition to covering the day's news and delivering jokes, he also cut to his band leader Jon Batiste, who helped him with a rendition of "Danny Boy" in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

"Oh Danny Boy, your hands, your hands need washing!" the host sang.

Similarly, O'Brien performed a tribute rendition of "Danny Boy," belting out the tune at his kitchen sink while he washed his hands with Guinness, Jameson, and Lucky Charms before declaring, "It's just too stupid, my apologies."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 'Late Late Show' and More Nix Audiences Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Idris Elba, Charlotte Lawrence & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

Matthew McConaughey, Justin Bieber and More Celebs Send Encouraging Words Amid Coronavirus Fears