Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant After Suffering Miscarriage

Congratulations to Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth!

The couple announced they are expecting a baby girl on Wednesday, after suffering a miscarriage in July. The Forsyths revealed the good news with an Instagram photo of 22-year-old Joy-Anna showing off her noticeable baby bump, as 26-year-old Austin holds their son, 2-year-old Gideon.

"Yes... it's true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!😍👶🏼💝," Joy-Anna captioned the sweet picture. "Ahhh!!!🥰👏🏼 It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

Joy-Anna and Austin also shared a YouTube video about their big news, revealing that their baby girl is due in the second week of August.

"I'm pretty nervous about raising a girl," Austin admitted. "They are going to take a little more work than the boys. I feel like Gideon, he's tough and he'll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we're going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited."

"If she's just like you, she'll be perfect," Austin sweetly added of his wife. "I married the most perfect lady in the whole world, so if she's like you, she'll be great."

The couple got married in May 2017. In July, the Counting On stars shared the sad news of their miscarriage, noting that they had already named their baby girl Annabell Elise.

"We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl," their Instagram post shared. "Although we don't understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord."

"Annabell means 'God has favored me,' and Elise means 'God satisfies,'" they continued. "What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus."

