Kathy Griffin Reveals Mom's Death in Emotional Tribute: 'I Am Gutted'

Kathy Griffin has some sad news to share with her fans.

The comedian took to Instagram Tuesday evening to pay tribute to her mother, who died earlier in the day.

"My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago," Griffin wrote, alongside a snapshot of herself and her mother sitting beside a pool. "I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much."

"I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other," Griffin continued. "I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable."

Griffin admitted that she's "not doing well with this," and acknowledged that she had begun "rambling" in her grief.

"Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era," Griffin concluded. "Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day."

Griffin has been very open about her mother's health struggles over the past year, after revealing that her mom had begun "suffering from dementia."

In June, she celebrated her mother's 99th birthday with a sweet yet heartbreaking post.

"Today is my mother Maggie's 99th Birthday. I spoke with her yesterday and, unfortunately, I'm sorry to say her dementia is worsening," Griffin wrote, alongside a photo of herself and her mom at the 2010 Emmy Awards, which she posted to "celebrate happier times."

