'Little Fires Everywhere': Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Announce Early Release on Hulu

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington just gave their fans a big surprise.

The two actresses did an Instagram Live on Tuesday to announce that their show, Little Fires Everywhere, is being released a day early on Hulu. The first three episodes of their drama are now available for fans to watch.

"We have a surprise for everybody, Hulu just launched Little Fires Everywhere a day early," Washington announced. "Now you have something that is like our baby, it's like our gift to you and we're so happy that we get to give it to you early."

Witherspoon added that they worked with an amazing team and they are not completely done with the entire series, but they will have it done soon. The two stars -- in matching sweaters, which they did not plan -- also expressed how excited they are to share the three episodes with their fans.

"I'm so proud of this show, Reese. As actors, I feel like we put our guts on the table," Washington expressed. "It's the most vulnerable work I've ever done. And this whole cast, everybody, is shining."

The two also shared that they will live-tweet an episode on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.

"I might be eating my dinner…We'll figure it out. We'll be feeding our kids dinner and live-tweeting," Witherspoon said, before adding, "I'm so excited. I can't wait for you to see it."

Based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng of the same name, Little Fires Everywhere is a tale of intrigue and domestic strife, and both Washington and Witherspoon's characters find themselves in direct conflict -- with neither willing to concede ground and both strengthened by their staunchly held belief in their moral integrity.

ET caught up with the two stars earlier this month where they opened up about shooting some of their more intense showdowns.

"It was so much fun," Washington recalled excitedly. "I felt a little nervous when we did it because I felt the pressure. Because people were crowding around the monitor like it was a major fight. Like it was Vegas."

"Once we got started it felt so good to be in a scene with a scene partner who is so talented and adept and courageous in the work," she added. "I mean she's a phenom so it was really fun."

