Prince George and Princess Charlotte's School Moves to Remote Learning Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school has moved to remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte started at Thomas's Battersea in London with her older brother, George, last September. The school's last day of the term is March 26, but Thomas's London Day Schools announced on Wednesday that they will move to remote learning on Friday.

"Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March," read a statement obtained by People.

"From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system," the statement continued. "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."

The school will remain physically open until the last day of the term for families who "are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example)," the school said. "We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times," the statement concluded.

The transition to remote learning comes weeks after Thomas's Battersea confirmed that a few students at the school had been self-isolated while they awaited test results for coronavirus.

"Like all schools we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of COVID-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms," read a statement to Good Morning America. "We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results."

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the royal family in other ways, as Princess Beatrice -- the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson -- has postponed her wedding.

Beatrice was set to tie the knot with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London on May 29 with a private reception hosted by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace afterward.

See more on coronavirus in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far

Princess Beatrice to Alter Her May 29 Royal Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic