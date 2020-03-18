Prince William Sends Message of Support Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Prince William has a message for his country amid coronavirus concerns.

The Duke of Cambridge took to Instagram on Wednesday to touch on how the United Kingdom is helping those who are being affected by the pandemic.

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together," William, 37, says in the video. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

"The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important," he adds. "I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than we ever hoped."

"But now, more than ever I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exist," he continues, explaining that it will "ensure that support reaches those across the U.K. who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible."

William's message comes the same day that ET learned that once Thomas's Battersea closes for the half term, the duke's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will have remote learning at home. Charlotte started at Thomas's Battersea in London with her older brother, George, last September.

The transition to remote learning comes weeks after Thomas's Battersea confirmed that a few students at the school had been self-isolated while they awaited test results for coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the royal family in other ways. Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also canceled a number of events and tours that were scheduled for the coming months.

On the heels of Buckingham Palace making changes to the royal family's schedule, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also proceeding with caution. "Like everyone, they're taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice, if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly," a royal source told ET on Tuesday.

See more on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's School Moves to Remote Learning Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Taking Appropriate Measures' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak