Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Reenact Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick 'KUWTK' Scene

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are saying "ABCDEFG" to self-isolation boredom. The couple is keeping themselves -- and their fans -- entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A video Delevingne posted to Instagram on Tuesday shows her and Benson recreating a funny scene from an early season Keeping Up With the Kardashians, featuring Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Carnival Row star takes on the role of Disick, while Benson does her best impression of Kardashian in the clip -- which shows the Poosh creator ending the conversation by saying "ABCDEFG."

"So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" Disick (and Delevingne) say in the clip.

"ABCDEFG I have to go," Benson replies, as Kardashian. "It's just a phrase I like to use... It means the conversation is over. G…goodbye!"

"ABCDEFGoodbye!" Delevingne captioned the video on Instagram -- which earned laughs and praise in the comments.

Production was halted on Carnival Row last week amid coronavirus precautions, with many other TV shows and movies also shutting down filming to prevent the spread of the virus.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Rosie O'Donnell Show' To Return for One Night Only to Help Raise Money Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Germany's 'Big Brother' Contestants Find Out About Coronavirus on Live TV

The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far