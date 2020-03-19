David Harbour Calls Lily Allen His 'Wife' During Instagram Live Chat

David Harbour and Lily Allen are sparking marriage rumors due to her Instagram Live session on Wednesday night, in which he referred to her as his wife.

The 44-year-old Stranger Things star and the 34-year-old British singer have been linked since October, when they were spotted kissing in New York City, and they later made their red carpet debut as a couple in January at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Harbour appeared in Allen's Instagram Live session on Wednesday, which they did together while lying in bed in their pajamas.

When a fan asked Allen how many copies she sold of her album, No Shame -- which dropped in June 2018 -- she laughed, guessing, "I don't know, like 5,000?"

"You think you married a pop star? You didn't," she continued, referring to Harbour. "Not that we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know."

But Harbour added fuel to the marriage rumors, interjecting, "But she is my wife, my wife," as Allen followed up with, "We do pretend."

ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

ET spoke to Harbour at Comic-Con in July, where he talked about his character in Marvel's highly anticipated Black Widow. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

David Harbour and Lily Allen Pose on the Red Carpet Together After Kissing in NYC: Pics

David Harbour and His Buff Arms Supported By Lily Allen at 'SNL' After-Party

David Harbour's 'Black Widow' Character Shares an Unexpected Connection to 'Stranger Things' Season 3