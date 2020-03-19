Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino Finalized Divorce a Month Before Welcoming 3rd Child

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino have been officially divorced since February.

According to court records from Connecticut Superior Court, 35-year-old Amurri and 39-year-old Martino finalized their divorce on Feb. 4, 2020. The two announced their split back in November, after eight years of marriage.

Amurri and Martino shared that they were divorcing just two months after she announced she was pregnant with their child together, whom they welcomed on March 13. They also have a 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe Mae, and a 3-year-old son, Major James.

"Our family is starting down a new path," Amurri and Martino shared in November with a smiling picture of their family on Instagram. "After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple. We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another."

"We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together," they continued. "We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family."

A month later, she admitted she was feeling "overwhelmed" amid their split in candid posts on her Instagram Story.

"This is an extremely stressful time for me. We are in the last mile of our divorce process and so we are doing a lot of the logistical-nightmare aspects of it," Amurri shared. "So we've been spending all day today changing all the utilities into my name and putting them on new payments and all that kinda stuff, which is never fun. It's basically like moving all over again."

"And I've had to tell about 20 people today that I'm getting divorced, which is not something that’s so fun to tell a stranger over and over again," she continued. "So I'm definitely in the real-life hard part of that."

Still, the two are currently making co-parenting work. When Amurri announced the birth of their child in a newsletter for her lifestyle website, Happily Eva After, she included him in the announcement.

"Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino," Amurri wrote. "He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long."

She later shared pictures of the whole family spending time together in bed after the birth of Mateo.

For more on the family, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Eva Amurri’s Estranged Husband Kyle Martino Shares First Photos of the Couple’s Newborn Son

Eva Amurri Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Estranged Husband Kyle Martino

Eva Amurri Explains Why Her Ex Kyle Martino Won't Be in the Delivery Room for Their Son’s Birth