Evangeline Lilly Explains Why She's Not Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus

Evangeline Lilly says she's carrying on as usual despite the coronavirus pandemic and the CDC's message to practice social distancing.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress shared pictures of her cup of tea and said her kids are still participating in their gymnastics camp.

"#morningtea ☕️ Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp," she captioned the photos. "They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual."

Lilly received negative comments on the post due to her and her family not quarantining themselves, and she replied back, explaining her feelings.

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu," she wrote. "It's unnerving… Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious -- keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power."

She also said she's currently living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

"I am also immune compromised at the moment," she wrote. "I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

Interestingly enough, on Thursday, Lilly's Lost co-star, Daniel Dae Kim, announced on social media that he's tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video sharing his experience. "Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

Kim received plenty of messages of support from fellow celebs, including his Lost co-star, Emilie de Ravin. "So Glad you and the fam are all safe and that you’re on the mend 🙏. Very scary for you. Sending so much love xoxox," she wrote.

Lilly isn't the only celebrity who has faced criticism over coronavirus comments. On Tuesday, Vanessa Hudgens apologized after her comments about the coronavirus during an Instagram Live went viral. Hudgens seemed to discount the social distancing and quarantining procedures set in place to slow the spread of the pandemic, and said deaths were "inevitable."

"Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way i have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday," she later tweeted. "I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now," Hudgens wrote. "This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Daniel Dae Kim, Charlotte Lawrence & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

Prince Albert of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Will Smith Calls Emergency 'Red Table Talk' With Family to Discuss Coronavirus