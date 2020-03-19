Kylie Jenner Says Staying Inside While Hiding Her Pregnancy Has Prepared Her for Quarantine Life

Self-isolating and social distancing may be a new adjustment for some amid the coronavirus outbreak, but Kylie Jenner says she has some experience staying indoors.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that her pregnancy "prepared" her for the new precautions people are taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

"Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine," Jenner, 22, wrote. "I'm on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."

Jenner was hard to track down while pregnant with her and Travis Scott's now-2-year-old daughter, Stormi. She didn't confirm she was expecting until after giving birth to her baby girl -- and was rarely snapped by paparazzi in the last half of 2017.

As Jenner protects herself from coronavirus, she's encouraging fans to do the same. "I hope everyone is feeling well! it's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The reality star followed up with a picture of the blue sky, writing, "I missed this."

ET exclusively learned on Monday that Kris Jenner had been tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The momager's results came back negative.

"Kris Jenner has been tested for coronavirus after attending Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge's birthday bash a couple weeks ago," the source said. "Grainge tested positive and Jenner wanted to make sure she was being proactive in getting tested."

"Kris wasn't sick and didn't have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test," the source added. "Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus."

