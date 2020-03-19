Priyanka Chopra Reveals She's Been Self-Quarantining With Nick Jonas for Over a Week

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are staying safe and keeping others safe! The couple has currently been quarantined for more than a week together, and the 37-year-old actress is trying to use that time for good.

"This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down," Priyanka said on Wednesday on her Instagram Live. "It feels like something out of a movie, but it's not and we know that. Nick and I have been home for the last week, and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us."

She went on to open up about the celebrity couple's adjustment to life in quarantine, adding, "We've always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day that all of a sudden this being our reality feels just crazy, and I'm sure all of you feel the same way. We're taking all the recommended precautions right now. We're safe, we're healthy, we're practicing social distancing."

The couple traveled to India earlier this month to celebrate Holi.

Priyanka went on to note that she's been reading up on the coronavirus and has found the information online to be "so scary." So she is hosting an Instagram Live with Global Citizen, Dr. Tedros, the director general of the World Health Organization, and others involved, on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. PT.

"The more we know, the more we can work together to flatten the curve," she concluded.

The Sky Is Pink star posted a photo back in November of herself in New Delhi wearing a mask to help with air purification while on set. In a recent interview with ET, Dr. Oz praised Priyanka for wearing the right kind of mask that can help keep people safe.

"Priyanka Chopra's parents are both doctors so she very knowingly got a mask that would work," he told ET. "That's N95 mask... If you know how to do the fitting, then fantastic, but it usually takes about 15 minutes to a fitting. It's not that simple. They put you in a big head gear. You have to move your head around so as you move your head the mask doesn't pull up from your skin, otherwise the virus is leaking from behind."

For more on how Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, are self-isolating, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Kevin Bacon Starts a 'Stay at Home' Challenge

Gal Gadot Sings 'Imagine' With Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and More While Self-Isolating

Nick Jonas Celebrates His First Holi in India With Priyanka Chopra -- See the Sweet Pics!