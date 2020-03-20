Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Friday to share his diagnosis, as well as explain how he's feeling.

"We got this. I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today," Underwood wrote, alongside a video. "For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.

In his clip, Underwood went on to explain, "I am 28. I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly and eat healthy and I became symptomatic a few days ago. Got my test results back today and they are positive."

"It's been kicking my a** just to put it very bluntly," he added. "The main thing is, I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath."

Randolph also took to Instagram Story to share Underwood's test results and how she and her parents have been taking preventative measures. She said that they can't leave the house, but are all making sure they are taking care of themselves.

Randolph said she would keep fans updated on their symptoms and how they are doing.

Instagram Story

He said he didn't want to share this to cause fear and panic but to let people know to stay at home and quarantine. He is currently at his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph's, home. "Fortunate to have them. Unfortunately that means we're all in this together at this point," he noted.

Underwood joins a long list of public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus. Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are just some of the big names that have shared their diagnosis with their fans and public.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Colton Underwood, Daniel Dae Kim & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far

How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million