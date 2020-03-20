Jimmy Fallon Tries to Assemble a Tent as Late-Night Hosts Continue Their At-Home Shows

Late-night shenanigans are still going strong! Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel continued their at-home monologues and sketches on Thursday for their shows, The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Fallon cautiously sat on the steps of his home for this installment, reading out jokes and hashtags submissions for #MyQuarantineInSixWords. Since his wife and camerawoman, Nancy Juvonen, wasn't reacting to any of his jokes, Fallon played his own laugh track as he read the jokes aloud.

"Today my kids joined SAG and asked for their own trailers," Fallon quipped.

He also video called Jennifer Garner as his guest to talk about the work she's doing with Save the Children and the campaign #SaveWithStories to help raise money for kids who are suffering as a result of school closures.

He concluded the show by attempting to pitch his own tent for the first time, a process that was supposed to take 20 minutes, but ended up taking almost two hours. His daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, made a brief cameo in which they expressed their less-than-impressed take on their dad's project. Finally, the massive tent was up.

"I think I did it. That's as good as it's going to get," Fallon said. "I'm out of breath. I don't even know if it's usable."

At his own home, Kimmel seemed a bit more jaded, joking, "Thank you for joining me during Corona-Geddon. This is day, what, 75?"

"I just want to be out of this house before Blue Ivy graduates medical school," he added, referencing Beyonce and JAY-Z's 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Kimmel was celebrating a special occasion on Thursday, noting, "I want to wish a happy birthday to my mother, Joan, we call her mom. If you see her, tell her to go back in the house. Happy birthday, mom. I got you everything on your Amazon wish list. Charmin, Purell and two cans of garbanzo beans so live it up."

Later in the episode, Kimmel video called Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was also quarantined at her home. The comedian bemoaned the fact that she has to cook for her entire family, who are attempting to stay healthy.

"It's irritating the hell out of me. I don't like to cook this much and it's three grown men and myself. It's a lot of food. I'm a baker. I love to bake," she explained. "I've been forbidden from baking because everybody's trying to eat healthy while we're all quarantined up. It's a mess because I would be making carrot cake, key lime pie, orange cake, I have an amazing orange cake recipe."

Late-night hosts have been delivering monologues, interviews, and sketches from their home quarantine all week. Watch the clip below for more:

