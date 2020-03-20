Miley Cyrus Says Dad Billy Ray Finally Got an iPhone -- But Doesn't Know How to Use It!

Miley Cyrus is jokingly calling out her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for not being up to date with technology.

While discussing the coronavirus and how she's personally staying connected with family and friends while self-isolating right now, Miley revealed that her father finally got his first iPhone... but doesn't know how to use it!

"My dad is crazy. He got two Blackberries because he says it equals one iPhone," the singer said on her "BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley" series. "That is not true — he’s still on the Blackberry [trend]!"

Miley continued on, explaining that their other family members and friends call Billy "The King of Blackberries." She also shared that her dad is currently "stuck in Nashville" right now, while she has been practicing social distancing at her home in California.

"It's really sad because he has to go to my grandma’s house to FaceTime," Miley shared. "Because my grandma knows how to FaceTime and he doesn’t."

The live chat was all part of Miley's new virtual talk show series, which is airing on her Instagram every day this week and next at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET. The afternoon sessions are aimed at bringing light to a dark time, staying positive and overcoming stress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer revealed that her guest for Friday will be her longtime friend, Hailey Bieber. The two will be entertaining their fans with an at-home makeup tutorial. In the meantime, hear more from Miley in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

How Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora Are Using Fashion to Help Fight Hunger and Further Spread of Coronavirus

'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren and Cameron Explain How to Date in Isolation With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Share Tips on 'Staying Lit' Amid Coronavirus Quarantine