Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Joke About 'Clueless' Remake After Realizing They Both Auditioned for It

Could Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington be the next Cher and Dionne?

The Little Fires Everywhere co-stars revealed in a new interview with Buzzfeed that they both auditioned for Clueless back in the '90s... but neither made the cut!

"One thing that is public and it came out last year, I auditioned so hard for Clueless and I didn’t get it," Witherspoon said. "I worked so hard for it."

"Really? I did too!" Washington added. "I did. That would've been different."

"As if" we didn't already love these two enough, they then joked about possibly doing their own remake, which we think fans would be very down with. The original 1995 film starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy.

"We should do a remake," Washington suggested, with Witherspoon adding, "We could recreate a scene. That would be so fun!"

While speaking with ET earlier this month, Washington and Witherspoon opened up about what it was like filming some of their more intense showdowns on the set of Little Fires Everywhere.

"It was so much fun," Washington recalled. "I felt a little nervous when we did it because I felt the pressure. Because people were crowding around the monitor like it was a major fight. Like it was Vegas."

"Once we got started, it felt so good to be in a scene with a scene partner who is so talented and adept and courageous in the work," Washington added. "I mean, she's a phenom, so it was really fun."

Hear more in the video below.

