Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Unedited 'Famous' Call Leaks -- and the Singer's Fans Aren't Happy

Taylor Swift and Kanye West are back in the headlines.

On Friday night, new video of the artists' conversation about his song "Famous" leaked online, and Swift's fans are not happy. The 2016 video begins with West telling Swift that he mentions her in a "controversial line" and would like her support on the single.

As the two continue to talk, Swift nervously asks, "What does it say?"

West explains that the song is "so dope" and had been working on the lyrics for about eight months, before warning her that "it's the most controversial. So it's gonna go Eminem a little bit, so can you brace yourself for a second?"

Swift asks, "Is it gonna be mean?" to which Kim Kardashian West's husband replies, "No, I don't think it's mean."

He then shares the lyric, rapping "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex," with Swift laughing and saying, "That's not mean."

After he explains the lyric a bit more and the vibe of his album, the "Shake It Off" singer replies, "I need to think about it because you hear something for the first time, you need to think about it because it is absolutely crazy. I’m glad it’s not mean though," she explains. "It doesn’t feel mean, but like, oh my God, the build-up you gave it. I thought it was gonna be like, 'That stupid, dumb, b***h,' like, but it’s not."

The video, as Swift fans have pointed out, does not mention the rest of the lyric that is included in "Famous," which says, "I made that b***h famous."

After the song was released, Swift seemingly called out West during her acceptance speech after winning Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

While at the time West claimed he got the lyric approved by Swift, the "Paper Rings" singer denied that fact, even after West's wife shared an audio recording that seemed to back up West's claim. Swift, however, made it clear that the rapper never told her he was going to call her "that b****h."

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that b***h' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened," she wrote in a statement posted on her social media in 2016. "You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that b***h' in front of the entire world."

"Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did," she continued. "While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard."

"Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination," she concluded. "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."

Naturally, Swift fans took to social media to share their thoughts after the footage was leaked, as #KanyeWestIsOverParty and #Taylor ToldTheTruth started trending on Twitter.

Summary: Kanye hypes up the Swift shoutout in his upcoming single, ultimately telling Taylor about the "owes me sex" line. Taylor says she's OK with it, saying, "I thought it would be, like, 'That stupid, dumb bitch.'"



The back-and-forth between Swift and West largely inspired the singer's album Reputation and the owning of the snake symbol. The last time the "Lover" songstress mentioned West's phone call was in last year's interview with Rolling Stone, published in September.

"The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [West] called me a b**h. That was not just a singular event," she explained. "Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song -- it was kind of a chain reaction of things."

She added, "I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative s**t all day."

For a full run-down of the Swift and West feud, watch the video above.

