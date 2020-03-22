Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Rihanna and More Stars Join DJ D-Nice's 9-Hour Live Dance Party

The world's hottest new club is... #ClubQuarantine.

DJ D-Nice kept the party going for nine hours straight as he hosted a dance party over Instagram Live on Saturday night. It was the thing the stream across the globe, with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson and more joining the party.

D-Nice started the daily event, also known as "Homeschool," last Wednesday, as coronavirus-induced self-isolation kicked into high gear. The virtual crowd started at about 200, and by Saturday night's party, over 100,000 viewers tuned in.

Joining the fun earlier in the evening were Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, Diddy, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Chaka Kahn, Gabrielle Union, Ava DuVernay, Eve and more celebs. Then came Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Tyra Banks, Justin Timberlake and Jamie Foxx. The set -- which kicked off at 2 p.m. PT -- even drew political figures like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

"I never would've imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing!" D-Nice wrote on Instagram before Saturday's set. "Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I'm feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

"Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high," added the DJ, who even gave ET a few shout-outs on the stream. "Blessings! Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists!"

D-Nice, who live streams straight from his living room in Los Angeles everyday, earned tons of praise on social media for using his skills to encourage people to stay home and stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine," Winfrey tweeted on Saturday.

"This man right here. I joined the HOME SCHOOL party 2 days in a row and danced myself happy," Ross wrote on Instagram. "The hero of the quarantine is @dnice nothing like great music and good vibes. He brought us all together. Thank you D-Nice. Thank you!"

Missy Elliot tweeted on Sunday morning, "💃🏾🕺🏾hangover from #ClubQuarantine last night!🍾Every1 was in the building!🌎It really felt like the good ole times! @djdnice we needed that energy let me give you your flowers 🌹🌸🌸🌺🌼🤗."

