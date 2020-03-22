Meghan Markle No Longer Referred to As 'Royal' on Smart Works Charity Website

Meghan Markle's departure from royal life continues.

The former Suits actress and philanthropist, who has been a patron of the Smart Works charity, is no longer referred to by the organization as either "HRH" (Her Royal Highness) or "Royal."

The website once credited Markle as "Our royal patron, HRH The Duchess of Sussex," however she is now credited simply as "The Duchess of Sussex" and referred to as simply "our patron."

Markle has long been a supporter of the U.K.-based charity, which seeks to help women of all social and economic backgrounds find employment through job interview training and free professional clothing and attire.

The removal of the HRH and Royal titles from the site comes two months after Markle and husband Prince Harry formalized a resolution with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to step away from their duties as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent and split their time between North America and the U.K.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the queen said in a statement released on Jan. 18. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

Harry and Meghan will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. When the new rules go into effect, the 35-year-old royal will be called Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife will be Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

News of the couple's departure from royal duties has taken a back seat in recent weeks to ongoing concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic -- and the outbreak has had an impact on the Duke and Duchess as well.

A royal source told ET last week that the pair -- who share 10-month-old son Archie -- are taking precautionary measures.

"Like everyone, they're taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice," the source said. "If and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly."

The royal family, as well as many in the entertainment industry, has taken new measures to isolate from larger crowds during the pandemic. The queen has canceled all her upcoming palace garden parties, as well as her visit to Cheshire and Camden that were scheduled for later this month.

For more on the coronavirus outbreak and its global impact, see the video below.

